KW T880S Fills 'Bridge' Need, Turns Surprisingly Well

Weight laws in so-called bridge-formula states encourage the use of long wheelbases with forward-set steer axles, and Kenworth's new vocational T880S fills that need in up-to-date fashion. Until now, the T880 with its roomy, 2.1-meter cab came only with a setback front axle , and KW customers needing the forward-placed axle had to buy older models.

