Editorial: Views from Ohio

A suspected rapist and triple murderer's death plunge from a fourth-floor balcony of the Mahoning County Courthouse on Monday legally closed the book on a troubling criminal case in Youngstown. But Robert Seman's sudden fall onto that hard and unkind marble floor of the courthouse rotunda brought neither full closure nor justice for all in our community in this highly publicized and emotionally charged case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.