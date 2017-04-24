Chillicothe man acquitted of womana s murder
Donnie Cochenour Jr. faced 15 years to life in prison if he had been convicted of the murder of Rebecca Cade, 31, of Chillicothe. Her bloodied body was found on the morning of Oct. 13, 2015, snagged about two feet off the ground on a fence that was being installed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chillicothe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MURDERDonnie Cochenours family trying to put it...
|18 min
|Lisa
|4
|Religous trash
|27 min
|Gonnagetcha
|195
|Serious posts on Topix
|32 min
|Byefornow
|4
|Who cried and had AB versus West at???
|59 min
|Longduckdong
|9
|Walter Smyers taking the back half in the woods
|1 hr
|The truth
|17
|Valero s paint
|3 hr
|Coalminer
|9
|So Where are the heroin house's at?
|4 hr
|Whitey Blackman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chillicothe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC