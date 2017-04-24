Chillicothe man acquitted of womana s...

Chillicothe man acquitted of womana s murder

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Donnie Cochenour Jr. faced 15 years to life in prison if he had been convicted of the murder of Rebecca Cade, 31, of Chillicothe. Her bloodied body was found on the morning of Oct. 13, 2015, snagged about two feet off the ground on a fence that was being installed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chillicothe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MURDERDonnie Cochenours family trying to put it... 18 min Lisa 4
Religous trash 27 min Gonnagetcha 195
Serious posts on Topix 32 min Byefornow 4
Who cried and had AB versus West at??? 59 min Longduckdong 9
Walter Smyers taking the back half in the woods 1 hr The truth 17
Valero s paint 3 hr Coalminer 9
So Where are the heroin house's at? 4 hr Whitey Blackman 3
See all Chillicothe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chillicothe Forum Now

Chillicothe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chillicothe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Chillicothe, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,823 • Total comments across all topics: 280,603,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC