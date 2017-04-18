1 year later: Plea from Rhoden family

1 year later: Plea from Rhoden family

Family members are pleading for information that could help solve the massacre of eight people in Ohio a year ago. Anyone with information on the Rhoden/Gilley/Manley murders is asked to call the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 1-855-BCI-OHIO or the Pike County Sheriff's Office at 740-947-2111.

