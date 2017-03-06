Troopers seek why woman left vehicle before she was struck and...

The state Highway Patrol wants to know why a 35-year-old woman left a vehicle she was a passenger in before she was struck and killed late Saturday on a rural road in Ross County. April R. Higginbotham of Wellston in Jackson County was hit as she was trying to cross Route 50 near the intersection with Old Route 35 in Liberty Township about three miles southeast of Chillicothe.

