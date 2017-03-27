'The Opiod Epidemic is Worse Than You Can Imagine'
Ron Meyers: I'm a police captain in Chillicothe, Ohio, a town of about 20,000 located an hour south of Columbus. The heroin epidemic is unlike any addiction boom I've ever seen.
Chillicothe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction beside Kenworth MHC
|18 min
|chillisteve
|2
|Bainbridge KKK (Oct '15)
|24 min
|Trent
|7
|Child support ballin females
|1 hr
|Harry Groper
|32
|Kinfolk rapper?
|1 hr
|CBRealsFan
|102
|paper mill closing?
|1 hr
|Helen Roper
|16
|where the hookers at today (Mar '15)
|2 hr
|Ash
|55
|..Keep One~Drop One.. (Oct '13)
|3 hr
|-Glinda-
|5,415
|11 Johns, 2 Prostitutes Arrested
|3 hr
|Nasty
|25
