Pickaway County Jail program helps addicts get clean
Justin Bell uses the shoulder of his jailhouse scrubs to wipe away his tears as he swears that, this time, things really will be different. A drug user since the age of 12, Bell has been in the Pickaway County Jail nine times since 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chillicothe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|..Keep One~Drop One.. (Oct '13)
|7 min
|Princess Hey
|5,404
|Donnie Cochenour jr.
|48 min
|Stacey
|2
|Amanda Fooce
|2 hr
|Safe Streets
|44
|Whitey Blackman
|2 hr
|gary
|43
|paper mill closing?
|2 hr
|gary
|12
|gangewere tax service (Feb '13)
|4 hr
|CrystalClear
|9
|is fpe a good company to work for (Jan '15)
|6 hr
|Luvinhim
|17
Find what you want!
Search Chillicothe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC