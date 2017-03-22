Ohio court rejects media request for ...

Ohio court rejects media request for autopsies of 8 slain

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - An appeals court has rejected a newspaper's request for access to coroner's office evidence regarding eight Ohio massacre victims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chillicothe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mike hardesty (Sep '15) 11 min Heather 34
Burgoon!!! Law Enforcement 's Eyes on the Street. 48 min AlertPage 16
Amanda Fooce 1 hr Stacey 9
Misty Ladawn Stonerock &/ Kelsey Lowry 1 hr Your mama 30 26
..Keep One~Drop One.. (Oct '13) 1 hr This is fun 5,392
April Wilson, Bridge Street Taco Bell 1 hr CHH 1
Has Eric Matthew Freeman always been a player 2 hr Son 20
See all Chillicothe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chillicothe Forum Now

Chillicothe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chillicothe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Chillicothe, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,939 • Total comments across all topics: 279,763,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC