As opioid overdoses rise, police officers become counselors, doctors and social workers
There are 8 comments on the Washington Post story from Sunday Mar 12, titled As opioid overdoses rise, police officers become counselors, doctors and social workers. In it, Washington Post reports that:
Capt. Ron Meyers, left, and Deputy J. David Weber approach the apartment of an overdose victim from the previous week in Chillicothe, Ohio, on March 8. The Ross County Heroin Partnership Project collaborates with federal, state and local agencies in an effort to reduce heroin deaths. The nation's opioid epidemic is changing the way law enforcement does its job, with police officers acting as drug counselors and medical workers and shifting from law-and-order tactics to approaches more akin to social work.
#1 Monday Mar 13
EXECUTE ALL drug dealers
#2 Monday Mar 13
Hey? You wanna finger blast my butt?
United States
#3 Monday Mar 13
How about the police be police.
United States
#4 Wednesday Mar 15
Once upon a time the police were hired to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States and to enforce local laws. As this stupid article shows, police are allowing themselves to become agents of international socialism's attempts to create a new collectivist world. Police pampering drug addicts has one purpose: to enforce the new statist religion of political correctness that makes everything social and no property, no success, and certainly no failure remains a private matter. Islam can not take over the United States unless our police become fearful squishes. Thank God and not allah that Obama is out of office and his heroin industry and his heroin task forces are being dismantled. This Miney chick is an anti cop, Obama planted community organiser. She will dance with glee while naked around a bon fire when the next cop is killed.
#7 Monday Apr 3
I want to comment with my dislike for this post, but I'm afraid the police will attack me personally for my opinion.
My only suggestion is that we hire a few actual counselors to hang out on the east side and actually prevent the issues at hand rather than punish people that are struggling to be good people but are profiled in a bad way and can't get out.
Sometimes good people are poor, and are too close to bad people and they are labeled as the problem. Perhaps fining people into poverty is making the problem worse. Officers, please, consider the source and the consequences this person is going to have to face every day for something like, driving under suspension or without insurance to get to work or transport their children. Some people are working as hard as they can to get out of the deep sucking cycle that has sucked so many of these heroin victims in. And THAT is what causes these epidemics. Being treated and profiled as addicts, and STUCK,financially, too close to the sources.
#8 Monday Apr 3
Um drugs aren't just one the east side! They are everywhere!!!
#9 Monday Apr 3
Yep, heard they busted a meth lab in Yaples Orchard a couple of years ago
#10 Yesterday
Horse dung. It is not about poverty. It is about worthless people looking for a thrill because they lack discipline. Then the thrill takes control. No drug addict is worth a damn or they would not be an addict. They would be a normal. The 2% of Chillicothhe strung out on dope will never contribute. Dead weight. Useless eaters.
