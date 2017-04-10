Arrest made in 2012 Ross County slaying

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

When relatives found the 25-year-old's body underneath a vehicle at his River Road home in rural Pike County home on Aug. 27, 2012, it appeared the SUV he had been working on had fallen off the jacks and killed him, said Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk. But Monday, authorities arrested 30-year-old Paul M. Detty, of Chillicothe, and charged him with Lansing's murder.

