Arrest made in 2012 Ross County slaying
When relatives found the 25-year-old's body underneath a vehicle at his River Road home in rural Pike County home on Aug. 27, 2012, it appeared the SUV he had been working on had fallen off the jacks and killed him, said Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk. But Monday, authorities arrested 30-year-old Paul M. Detty, of Chillicothe, and charged him with Lansing's murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Chillicothe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where the hookers at today (Mar '15)
|32 min
|Nervous
|63
|Amanda Palmer
|1 hr
|Pointblank
|4
|Anybody know Jennifer Haller or Brad Park? (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|---Tbay---
|21
|Religous trash
|1 hr
|---Tbay---
|14
|Samula moore
|3 hr
|Ruth
|8
|T bay and her prostitute daughter
|3 hr
|---Tbay---
|20
|To anyone wanting to get with Paul Tilton
|4 hr
|JustSomeInformati...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chillicothe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC