APNewsBreak: Condemned Ohio man kills himself on death row
This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Patrick Leonard, convicted of the kidnapping, assault, attempted rape and aggravated murder of his former girlfriend Dawn Flick on July 29, 2000, in her home in the Hamilton County village of New Baltimore, Ohio. Leonard died of an apparent suicide Sunday, March 5, 2017, on death row in Chillicothe, Ohio, according to the Ohio prisons agency.
