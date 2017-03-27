2 Ohioans killed in Florida motorcycle crash
A man from Chillicothe and a woman from Waverly died Saturday night after a motorcycle crash north of Tampa, Florida, involving three cars. Michael L. Hardesty, 37, was driving the motorcycle northbound with Kristin L. Conn, 32, as his passenger when a car struck it from behind, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
#1 Monday Mar 13
Omgosh, my heart goes out to their familie, so sorry for ur loss!! My thoughts n prayers with u guys! I didn't know Kristen, but I did know Mike Hardesty...We actually went to school together
#2 Monday Mar 13
Was that Mitch's brother?
#3 Monday Mar 13
Yes he is
#4 Monday Mar 13
Damn I grew up a street over from those guys that's so sad Rest In Peace Mike and your friend.
#5 Tuesday Mar 14
Were drugs invovled?
#6 Tuesday Mar 14
No drugs were not involved, the taillight on their motorcycle was out and the car behind them couldn't see them stopping. I like people just automatically assume that.
#7 Tuesday Mar 14
Def easy to pick up a damn news paper and find out what happened it said right in the article that the tail light on the motorcycle was out and they were hit by someone who didn't see them stop. Glad you read
some people just hope for the worst I think it makes them happy to think it was drugs idk
#8 Tuesday Mar 14
why didn't he fix the tail light? no excuse for failure.
#9 Tuesday Mar 14
RIP BROTHER I WILL MISS YOU MORE THAN YOU WILL EVER KNOW.
#10 Tuesday Mar 14
They were both high in life and flying high in death. RIP.
Since: Feb 17
184
#11 Tuesday Mar 14
My question is, how did they come to the conclusion that the tail light was out.
From my understanding, the bike was struck from behind and then hit by 2 other cars. That impact could have caused the tail light to be damaged.
Either way, it's a sad situation and I feel for them and their families.
#12 Tuesday Mar 14
Wtf was the driver of the car doing driving so close behind someone. Bet money she was on her cel or maybe she didnt have her lights on and trying to look innocent. Such a sad situation.
#13 Thursday Mar 16
No Drugs wasn't Involved.
Thanks for asking
#14 Thursday Mar 16
The Light was Working.
That was her Statement
It was a Horrendous tragic Accident
#15 Thursday Mar 16
Will we get to see a toxicology report?
#17 Thursday Mar 16
He never rode that bike without the lights working. I have known him for years he loved that bike and would never drive it with it not working properly. They were on a highway going speed limit. The lights worked she was probably on her dumb cellphone cause really how do you drive and not see what in front of you unless ur speeding and distracted.
Since: Aug 13
16,250
Location hidden
#18 Thursday Mar 16
Do you mean from the driver, or the two dead people.
Leave your name and contact info, and I will make sure you see it.
#19 Friday Mar 17
Why can't it be both? Maybe they were too drugged to check the rear lights, or to bother to fix them.
Before I take a bike out for the evening I check the rear lights, every time, no exceptions. It takes no more than ten seconds. I also carry spare bulbs.
Ride smart or die dumb. The consequences of carelessness can be catastrophic.
#20 Friday Mar 17
I like the way you talk here. You make great sense. And maybe the toxicology reports will tell the story here.
As far as the light working or not working. How many times have we been sitting at home with the lamp on beside us and "BINK". The bulb blew out and no light to be had. A bulb will blow while it is off too. Go to turn on a lamp and it won't work. We check to see if it's plugged in and the next thing we do is to change the bulb. Presto. We have light. So the old bulb may have blown when it was turned off prior. So a bulb can and will blow out and we not know it. Maybe he did check it before leaving on his ride. But a minute before the crash. The bulb I would say blew out and no warning whatsoever.
AND. Who's to say that the light WAS working but the lady behind them maybe LIED? Just to get the monkey off her back? Think about it. No way of knowing the truth now as after it was smashed in to we all know the light can't be tested now. It's all in tiny pieces. That is usually what happens.
Light or no light. The car hit them from behind so this driver should be at fault. I can't see using to burnt out light bulb as an excuse for hitting someone from behind. That would be Driver Inattention.
Just my thoughts.
Since: Aug 13
16,250
Location hidden
#21 Friday Mar 17
Mike's showing is tomorrow, and his funeral is Monday. RIP Mike...Love and Respect...
|
