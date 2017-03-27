2 Ohioans killed in Florida motorcycl...

2 Ohioans killed in Florida motorcycle crash

There are 27 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from Sunday Mar 12, titled 2 Ohioans killed in Florida motorcycle crash. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

A man from Chillicothe and a woman from Waverly died Saturday night after a motorcycle crash north of Tampa, Florida, involving three cars. Michael L. Hardesty, 37, was driving the motorcycle northbound with Kristin L. Conn, 32, as his passenger when a car struck it from behind, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Fly high yall

Chillicothe, OH

#1 Monday Mar 13
Omgosh, my heart goes out to their familie, so sorry for ur loss!! My thoughts n prayers with u guys! I didn't know Kristen, but I did know Mike Hardesty...We actually went to school together

Hey

Chillicothe, OH

#2 Monday Mar 13
Was that Mitch's brother?

Fly high yall

Chillicothe, OH

#3 Monday Mar 13
Yes he is

Hey

Chillicothe, OH

#4 Monday Mar 13
Damn I grew up a street over from those guys that's so sad Rest In Peace Mike and your friend.

carl

Jackson, OH

#5 Tuesday Mar 14
Were drugs invovled?

Becky

Chillicothe, OH

#6 Tuesday Mar 14
carl wrote:
Were drugs invovled?
No drugs were not involved, the taillight on their motorcycle was out and the car behind them couldn't see them stopping. I like people just automatically assume that.

RayJ

Chillicothe, OH

#7 Tuesday Mar 14
Becky wrote:
No drugs were not involved, the taillight on their motorcycle was out and the car behind them couldn't see them stopping. I like people just automatically assume that.
Def easy to pick up a damn news paper and find out what happened it said right in the article that the tail light on the motorcycle was out and they were hit by someone who didn't see them stop. Glad you read
some people just hope for the worst I think it makes them happy to think it was drugs idk

jeb

Jackson, OH

#8 Tuesday Mar 14
why didn't he fix the tail light? no excuse for failure.

Ol SPORT 77Panhead

New York, NY

#9 Tuesday Mar 14
RIP BROTHER I WILL MISS YOU MORE THAN YOU WILL EVER KNOW.

Mandingo

Chillicothe, OH

#10 Tuesday Mar 14
They were both high in life and flying high in death. RIP.

Whitey Blackman

Chillicothe, OH

#11 Tuesday Mar 14
My question is, how did they come to the conclusion that the tail light was out.
From my understanding, the bike was struck from behind and then hit by 2 other cars. That impact could have caused the tail light to be damaged.

Either way, it's a sad situation and I feel for them and their families.

Mandy

Chillicothe, OH

#12 Tuesday Mar 14
Becky wrote:
No drugs were not involved, the taillight on their motorcycle was out and the car behind them couldn't see them stopping. I like people just automatically assume that.
Wtf was the driver of the car doing driving so close behind someone. Bet money she was on her cel or maybe she didnt have her lights on and trying to look innocent. Such a sad situation.

Kimberly

Washington Court House, OH

#13 Thursday Mar 16
carl wrote:
Were drugs invovled?
No Drugs wasn't Involved.
Thanks for asking

Kimberly

Washington Court House, OH

#14 Thursday Mar 16
jeb wrote:
why didn't he fix the tail light? no excuse for failure.
The Light was Working.
That was her Statement
It was a Horrendous tragic Accident

Judged:

Wayne

Jackson, OH

#15 Thursday Mar 16
Will we get to see a toxicology report?

Jam

Portsmouth, OH

#17 Thursday Mar 16
jeb wrote:
why didn't he fix the tail light? no excuse for failure.
He never rode that bike without the lights working. I have known him for years he loved that bike and would never drive it with it not working properly. They were on a highway going speed limit. The lights worked she was probably on her dumb cellphone cause really how do you drive and not see what in front of you unless ur speeding and distracted.

40ish

Since: Aug 13

16,250

Location hidden
#18 Thursday Mar 16
Wayne wrote:
Will we get to see a toxicology report?
Do you mean from the driver, or the two dead people.
Leave your name and contact info, and I will make sure you see it.

Chilli Chuckles

Columbus, OH

#19 Friday Mar 17
Becky wrote:
No drugs were not involved, the taillight on their motorcycle was out and the car behind them couldn't see them stopping. I like people just automatically assume that.
Why can't it be both? Maybe they were too drugged to check the rear lights, or to bother to fix them.

Before I take a bike out for the evening I check the rear lights, every time, no exceptions. It takes no more than ten seconds. I also carry spare bulbs.

Ride smart or die dumb. The consequences of carelessness can be catastrophic.

BigB

Portsmouth, OH

#20 Friday Mar 17
Chilli Chuckles wrote:
Why can't it be both? Maybe they were too drugged to check the rear lights, or to bother to fix them.

Before I take a bike out for the evening I check the rear lights, every time, no exceptions. It takes no more than ten seconds. I also carry spare bulbs.

Ride smart or die dumb. The consequences of carelessness can be catastrophic.
I like the way you talk here. You make great sense. And maybe the toxicology reports will tell the story here.

As far as the light working or not working. How many times have we been sitting at home with the lamp on beside us and "BINK". The bulb blew out and no light to be had. A bulb will blow while it is off too. Go to turn on a lamp and it won't work. We check to see if it's plugged in and the next thing we do is to change the bulb. Presto. We have light. So the old bulb may have blown when it was turned off prior. So a bulb can and will blow out and we not know it. Maybe he did check it before leaving on his ride. But a minute before the crash. The bulb I would say blew out and no warning whatsoever.
AND. Who's to say that the light WAS working but the lady behind them maybe LIED? Just to get the monkey off her back? Think about it. No way of knowing the truth now as after it was smashed in to we all know the light can't be tested now. It's all in tiny pieces. That is usually what happens.

Light or no light. The car hit them from behind so this driver should be at fault. I can't see using to burnt out light bulb as an excuse for hitting someone from behind. That would be Driver Inattention.

Just my thoughts.

40ish

Since: Aug 13

16,250

Location hidden
#21 Friday Mar 17
Mike's showing is tomorrow, and his funeral is Monday. RIP Mike...Love and Respect...

