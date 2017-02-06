Teen summer employment program taking applications
The van was leaving Columbus and headed back to the Ross County Correctional Institution in Chillicothe 50 miles away when the Wednesday aft DAYTON, Ohio - A program to help young people in the Montgomery County get a head start on their futures, is now accepting applications. County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman talks about the success stories, requirements, and training in the interview above.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Chillicothe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robbie Russell strikes again
|10 min
|Latham gal
|11
|Mendy Thomas
|25 min
|Nikkie
|26
|Amber sherrick.. Jessica Brown
|44 min
|Naz Tee
|16
|Men with 15 kids by 15 different bimbo's
|56 min
|taxpaya
|4
|Scott Ogan
|1 hr
|Cutie
|13
|James dray
|2 hr
|Whitey Blackman
|2
|What is up on western ave?
|3 hr
|Whitey Blackman
|2
|Who overdosed and died last night
|11 hr
|grave yard ashley
|10
