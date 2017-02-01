Police investigate string of overdoses in Ohio city
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - Police in southern Ohio are investigating a rash of overdoses that occurred in the span of two days.Chillicothe police say there were a combined 12 reported overdoses between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chillicothe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LAW ENFORCEMENT Mike Colvins dealer
|22 min
|The real Leo
|12
|CPD Not Busting OD Junkies
|55 min
|Chillicothe Citizen
|7
|Joes rentals are ruining our city...
|1 hr
|Chillicothe Citizen
|1
|Mayor Luke's Legacy
|1 hr
|Chillicothe Citizen
|15
|Snapchat (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Looking
|12
|Angelina speakman
|2 hr
|Nevertheless
|3
|Looking
|2 hr
|Mr truth
|11
|which junky will overdose next?
|3 hr
|junkies losers
|52
Find what you want!
Search Chillicothe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC