One killed in Chillicothe apartment fire
One person has died in a fire that ignited Sunday morning in a two-story apartment building in Chillicothe. Lt. Christy Dixon with the Chillicothe Fire Department said investigators, including the State Fire Marshal's Office, were still at the scene at 64 W. Fourth St. early this afternoon.
Chillicothe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Savannah Park?? (May '16)
|34 min
|Matt
|22
|Easiest girls in chillicothe
|43 min
|CockHopper
|13
|What firearm is best for Residential protection?
|43 min
|shoots junkies
|30
|drug overdose (Jan '13)
|1 hr
|say what
|94
|Amy Corey
|1 hr
|Whitey Blackman
|2
|which junky will overdose next?
|2 hr
|Hilarious
|71
|B. Shanks
|2 hr
|Walter
|3
