One killed in Chillicothe apartment fire

One person has died in a fire that ignited Sunday morning in a two-story apartment building in Chillicothe. Lt. Christy Dixon with the Chillicothe Fire Department said investigators, including the State Fire Marshal's Office, were still at the scene at 64 W. Fourth St. early this afternoon.

