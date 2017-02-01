One dead among at least 12 drug overdoses in Chillicothe in two days
At least 12 drug overdoses - including one fatality - have been reported in the past two days in Chilicothe, police said. Detective Bud Lytle said five overdoses were reported on Tuesday and at least seven more as of early Wednesday night.
