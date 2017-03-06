Ohio inmate accused of threatening Donald Trump, other officials
There are 7 comments on the Cleveland.com story from Thursday Feb 16, titled Ohio inmate accused of threatening Donald Trump, other officials. In it, Cleveland.com reports that:
An inmate in a prison in southwest Ohio is accused of mailing threatening letters about Donald Trump and other lawmakers, reports say. Some of the letters mailed by Rodney Cydrus, 47, of Chillicothe, Ohio, contained white powder, which turned to be harmless, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports .
#1 Monday Feb 20
This is hilarious! Taking a page out of the old Anthrax play book
#2 Saturday Feb 25
I would say that there are inmates out there willing to do this. And a lot of people on the outside of prison feel the same way. But none will have the balls to do anything. I think a female will be the first one that will attempt it. After he made those shrude remarks about our Ladies. Just how low can a guy go. And the funny thing is. He thinks still that ALL women are after him and wants his body. That one just made me puke. Go Ladies. March On. Let your voices be heard. Let this thing we call president know just how you feel towards him.
#3 Saturday Feb 25
Topix at its best, a f%%%ed up unintelligible sentence.
"Shrude?"
WTF? That's not a word. Did you mean RUDE? Or did you really mean "SHREWD"?
Both of which are words. It sounds like you meant SHREWD. Which means super-intelligent, great at deals and negotiation. But it has NOTHING to do with RUDEness.
Not to mention that you consider women property ('our Ladies'.)
Ladies shouldn't be capitalized. Capitalization is reserved for proper names.
Readin', writin', rithmetic. All on the downfall. We definitely need to #MAGA.
Because right now the US pretty much blows with this kind of illiteracy.
#4 Saturday Feb 25
A literate person would have used an apostrophe to indicate the missing "a" in " 'rithmetic".
You are correct that "WTF" is not a word, but that has nothing to do with the comment that you replied to, so that entire passage makes no sense.
Back to school, Junior.
#5 Saturday Feb 25
Could someone please come lick my honey sweet vagina.
#6 Saturday Feb 25
meh, natural selection says this retard will get shanked before he can do shit to god emperor
#7 Saturday Feb 25
Stoopid wrong [email protected] person. I was writing colloquially. Not in abject illiteracy which I was critiquing.
