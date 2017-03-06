There are on the Cleveland.com story from Thursday Feb 16, titled Ohio inmate accused of threatening Donald Trump, other officials. In it, Cleveland.com reports that:

An inmate in a prison in southwest Ohio is accused of mailing threatening letters about Donald Trump and other lawmakers, reports say. Some of the letters mailed by Rodney Cydrus, 47, of Chillicothe, Ohio, contained white powder, which turned to be harmless, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Cleveland.com.