Inmate death investigated
The Ohio prisons agency has launched an internal investigation after an inmate was strangled while riding in a transport van with other prisoners and guards inside. Authorities say the killing happened Feb. 1. Johnson's body was discovered after the van arrived at the Ross County Correctional Institution in Chillicothe following a trip to Columbus for inmate medical care.
