Looking for community leaders

Pictured are, left to right, Vicki Woyan and Vicky Abdella, RN, with the Area Agency on Aging District 7 , who both serve as Master Trainers of the local Chronic Disease and Diabetes Self-Management Classes sponsored by the AAA7. A Lay Leader Training Course will take place in February for those interested in supporting the classes in their community by serving as a facilitator.

