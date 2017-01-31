Inmate on bashing cellmate's head: 'H...

Inmate on bashing cellmate's head: 'He wouldn't die'

Inmate on bashing cellmate's head: 'He wouldn't die' Casey Pigge pleaded guilty to aggravated murder in connection with the February 2016 death of cellmate. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jQPXOT Casey Pigge, 29, of Chillicothe, Ohio, pleaded guilty Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, to aggravated murder in the February 2016 death of his prison cellmate.

