Glatfelter Promotes Dave Dickerhoof to Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Specialty Papers
Jan. 11, 2017 - Glatfelter today announced the promotion of David Dickerhoof to Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Specialty Papers, effective immediately. Dickerhoof fills the position previously held by Timothy Hess, who was promoted to Senior Vice President and Business Unit President, Specialty Papers.
Chillicothe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|..Keep One~Drop One.. (Oct '13)
|19 min
|zedme
|5,152
|Rev Troy Gray
|23 min
|Seriously
|22
|727 East Main street
|1 hr
|BigB
|4
|censored
|3 hr
|Jackazz
|4
|abernathy meaning
|5 hr
|Quincy
|3
|Mark gray
|7 hr
|Poop
|2
|Lazy women
|8 hr
|Henchel
|5
