Glatfelter Promotes Dave Dickerhoof to Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Specialty Papers

6 hrs ago Read more: Paper Age

Jan. 11, 2017 - Glatfelter today announced the promotion of David Dickerhoof to Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Specialty Papers, effective immediately. Dickerhoof fills the position previously held by Timothy Hess, who was promoted to Senior Vice President and Business Unit President, Specialty Papers.

