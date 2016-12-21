All Star Sprints Release 2017 Schedule

All Star Sprints Release 2017 Schedule

Friday Dec 2

The Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions released its 2017 schedule Friday. The series will continue to expand its reaches this upcoming season with 51 events scheduled at 32 tracks across eight states.

