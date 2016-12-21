2020 execution date set for Ohio kill...

2020 execution date set for Ohio killer of 84-year-old man

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Delaware Gazette

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Ohio Supreme Court has scheduled a 2020 execution date for a death row inmate convicted of killing an 84-year-old man during a robbery.Court records show Lawrence Landrum killed Harold White at his home near Chillicothe on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chillicothe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alvis house, what is there to know about Leonard? 26 min I Just Might Know 2
Chrissy Blazer 41 min Knows 3
SKI - Soda/Pop (Aug '11) 1 hr Good Ole Days 27
No One Should Live Under A Bridge 1 hr -Der Fuehrer- 41
Is Joanna 50 a fat chick (Oct '14) 5 hr joanna50 82
Aden teacher being investigated for molesting c... 8 hr Get the truth out 1
best drumer in chillicothe? (Jan '12) 8 hr Linda Lue 83
See all Chillicothe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chillicothe Forum Now

Chillicothe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chillicothe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Serena Williams
 

Chillicothe, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,413 • Total comments across all topics: 277,452,590

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC