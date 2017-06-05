NewsBowman crowned 2017 Watermelon Queen

NewsBowman crowned 2017 Watermelon Queen

As the Watermelon Festival parade through downtown Chiefland ended Saturday, parade participants and spectators made their way to the old train depot for the watermelon auction, food, fun, shopping, presentation of festival royalty and crowning of the 2017 Watermelon Festival Queen. Emcee Daniel Jerrels began with the introduction of this year's royalty followed by a rousing auction of some of the larger watermelons.

