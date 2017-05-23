Weather 46 mins ago 7:05 a.m.Tornado Watch
FLC017-075-119-241900- /O.NEW.KTBW.TO.A.0261.170524T1058Z-170524T1900Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 261 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA SUMTER IN NORTHERN FLORIDA LEVY IN WEST CENTRAL FLORIDA CITRUS THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEVERLY HILLS, BRONSON, BUSHNELL, CEDAR KEY, CHIEFLAND, CITRUS SPRINGS, FANNING SPRINGS, FLORAL CITY, HERNANDO, HOMOSASSA SPRINGS, INVERNESS, LAKE PANASOFFKEE, LECANTO, THE VILLAGES, WILDWOOD, AND WILLISTON.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Chiefland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|May 18
|zazz
|98,402
|Litter
|May 13
|Sjselby
|1
|How far up Suwanee river can you go in a motor ...
|May 8
|TritoonFool
|1
|Looking for a Fishing Buddy - Fit Senior, or Re... (Nov '13)
|Apr 26
|fsali1
|10
|beware of willis orchard company (Sep '10)
|Apr '17
|Hunter Heeren
|89
|Chiefland, fl forums (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|Kat gonda
|2
|trembly boat works (Dec '06)
|Apr '17
|LAD1991
|64
Find what you want!
Search Chiefland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC