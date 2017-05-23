Driver gets 5 years
Koehler, of Chiefland, Fla., was sentenced to five years in prison in connection with the August 2016 traffic accident that claimed the lives of three members of the Gunderson family. At the sentencing hearing held Monday, family members got a chance to address not only the court, but Koehler himself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.
Add your comments below
Chiefland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|May 18
|zazz
|98,402
|Litter
|May 13
|Sjselby
|1
|How far up Suwanee river can you go in a motor ...
|May 8
|TritoonFool
|1
|Looking for a Fishing Buddy - Fit Senior, or Re... (Nov '13)
|Apr 26
|fsali1
|10
|beware of willis orchard company (Sep '10)
|Apr '17
|Hunter Heeren
|89
|Chiefland, fl forums (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|Kat gonda
|2
|trembly boat works (Dec '06)
|Apr '17
|LAD1991
|64
Find what you want!
Search Chiefland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC