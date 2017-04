Weather 40 mins ago 12:23 a.m.Tornado Watch

FLC017-053-075-101-119-061200- /O.NEW.KTBW.TO.A.0131.170406T0415Z-170406T1200Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 131 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA SUMTER IN NORTHERN FLORIDA LEVY IN WEST CENTRAL FLORIDA CITRUS HERNANDO PASCO THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEVERLY HILLS, BRONSON, BROOKSVILLE, BUSHNELL, CEDAR KEY, CHIEFLAND, CITRUS SPRINGS, DADE CITY, FANNING SPRINGS, FLORAL CITY, HERNANDO, HOLIDAY, HOMOSASSA SPRINGS, HUDSON, INVERNESS, JASMINE ESTATES, LAKE PANASOFFKEE, LAND O LAKES, LECANTO, NEW PORT RICHEY, SPRING HILL, THE VILLAGES, WILDWOOD, WILLISTON, AND ZEPHYRHILLS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.