Three arrested in counterfeit connection

Three arrested in counterfeit connection

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Hawk Eye

Burlington Police were dispatched to the store at about 10:50 a.m. after employees noted the off-color bill's odd texture and smaller size. Two men were taken into custody at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chiefland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 18 hr zazz 98,375
beware of willis orchard company (Sep '10) Fri John 87
trembly boat works (Dec '06) Apr 2 LAD1991 64
Luther t Guyton Feb '17 Fisherman 1
Pizza for all Nov '16 Zarrillojoseph 1
Looking for a Fishing Buddy - Fit Senior, or Re... (Nov '13) Nov '16 KeithHarris 8
News Ku Klux Klan is still alive and well in Florida (Aug '08) Sep '16 Blue November 376
See all Chiefland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chiefland Forum Now

Chiefland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chiefland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
 

Chiefland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,838 • Total comments across all topics: 280,163,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC