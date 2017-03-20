NewsKids collect 30,000 eggs, visit Easter Bunny
The arrival of the Easter Bunny at the the Fourth Annual Ultimate Easter Egg Experience was a special moment for the children at Charles Strickland Recreational Park in Chiefland on Sunday. While the children enjoyed meeting Peter Cottontail, his arrival signalled the event everyone was really waiting for: the massive Easter egg hunt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chiefland Citizen.
Add your comments below
Chiefland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Mon
|lisa
|98,376
|beware of willis orchard company (Sep '10)
|Apr 7
|John
|87
|trembly boat works (Dec '06)
|Apr 2
|LAD1991
|64
|Luther t Guyton
|Feb '17
|Fisherman
|1
|Pizza for all
|Nov '16
|Zarrillojoseph
|1
|Looking for a Fishing Buddy - Fit Senior, or Re... (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|KeithHarris
|8
|Ku Klux Klan is still alive and well in Florida (Aug '08)
|Sep '16
|Blue November
|376
Find what you want!
Search Chiefland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC