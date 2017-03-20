NewsKids collect 30,000 eggs, visit E...

NewsKids collect 30,000 eggs, visit Easter Bunny

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Chiefland Citizen

The arrival of the Easter Bunny at the the Fourth Annual Ultimate Easter Egg Experience was a special moment for the children at Charles Strickland Recreational Park in Chiefland on Sunday. While the children enjoyed meeting Peter Cottontail, his arrival signalled the event everyone was really waiting for: the massive Easter egg hunt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chiefland Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chiefland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Mon lisa 98,376
beware of willis orchard company (Sep '10) Apr 7 John 87
trembly boat works (Dec '06) Apr 2 LAD1991 64
Luther t Guyton Feb '17 Fisherman 1
Pizza for all Nov '16 Zarrillojoseph 1
Looking for a Fishing Buddy - Fit Senior, or Re... (Nov '13) Nov '16 KeithHarris 8
News Ku Klux Klan is still alive and well in Florida (Aug '08) Sep '16 Blue November 376
See all Chiefland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chiefland Forum Now

Chiefland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chiefland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chiefland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,474 • Total comments across all topics: 280,262,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC