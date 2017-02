Weather 16 mins ago 4:05 a.m.Dense Fog Advisory

FLZ139-142-239-242-011400- /O.NEW.KTBW.FG.Y.0007.170201T0901Z-170201T1400Z/ COASTAL LEVY-COASTAL CITRUS-INLAND LEVY-INLAND CITRUS- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF CEDAR KEY, YANKEETOWN, CRYSTAL RIVER, HOMOSASSA, CHIEFLAND, BRONSON, WILLISTON, AND INVERNESS 401 AM EST WED FEB 1 2017 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TAMPA BAY AREA - RUSKIN FL HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING. * VISIBILITY...ONE QUARTER TO ONE HALF MILE OR LESS.

