Community say goodbye to beloved Rev. Irene Wells
The Rev. Irene Wells was well loved. Every seat was filled at both a wake and "home-going service" a week after her death on Jan. 21. She was 75. On Jan. 28, there was standing room only at the service at Grace World Outreach Church, presided over by Bishop Alvin Stewart.
