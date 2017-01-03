Citizen of the Year Nominations for 2016

Do you know someone in the Chiefland area who made outstanding contributions to their community in 2016? If so, please nominate them for Chiefland's Citizen of the Year! Here are some of the things we look for when seeking a candidate for this award: * Personal effort that has made a lasting, noteworthy, and positive difference * Perception as a role model for good citizenship and volunteerism access to all the exclusive content of the web site! Simply register to receive uninterrupted access to our award-winning and in-depth local online content! If you currently subscribe or have subscribed in the past to the Chiefland Citizen, then simply find your account number on your mailing label and enter it below.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chiefland Citizen.