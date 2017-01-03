Citizen of the Year Nominations for 2016

Citizen of the Year Nominations for 2016

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chiefland Citizen

Do you know someone in the Chiefland area who made outstanding contributions to their community in 2016? If so, please nominate them for Chiefland's Citizen of the Year! Here are some of the things we look for when seeking a candidate for this award: * Personal effort that has made a lasting, noteworthy, and positive difference * Perception as a role model for good citizenship and volunteerism access to all the exclusive content of the web site! Simply register to receive uninterrupted access to our award-winning and in-depth local online content! If you currently subscribe or have subscribed in the past to the Chiefland Citizen, then simply find your account number on your mailing label and enter it below.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chiefland Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chiefland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Dec 29 zazz 98,305
Pizza for all Nov '16 Zarrillojoseph 1
beware of willis orchard company (Sep '10) Nov '16 dicky reihms 86
Looking for a Fishing Buddy - Fit Senior, or Re... (Nov '13) Nov '16 KeithHarris 8
News Ku Klux Klan is still alive and well in Florida (Aug '08) Sep '16 Blue November 376
Hillary clinton IRS investigation Jul '16 Norman VN 1
News Hospice of Citrus and the Nature Coast honors v... (May '16) Jul '16 Comrade Kremlin 2
See all Chiefland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chiefland Forum Now

Chiefland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chiefland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Chiefland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,639 • Total comments across all topics: 277,603,890

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC