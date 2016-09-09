Mobile Post Office Opens In Ceder Key...

Mobile Post Office Opens In Ceder Key After Hurricane Hermine's Destruction

Next Story Prev Story
Sep 9, 2016 Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

As the Cedar Key community rebuilds after the destruction of Hurricane Hermine, the U.S. Postal Service has opened a mobile post office truck for residents to pick up mail and buy stamps. The Ceder Key Post Office closed down last Thursday at noon when Hurricane Hermine hit, and has been unable to reopen due to water damage and mold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chiefland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 9 hr zazz 98,296
Pizza for all Nov '16 Zarrillojoseph 1
beware of willis orchard company (Sep '10) Nov '16 dicky reihms 86
Looking for a Fishing Buddy - Fit Senior, or Re... (Nov '13) Nov '16 KeithHarris 8
News Ku Klux Klan is still alive and well in Florida (Aug '08) Sep '16 Blue November 376
Hillary clinton IRS investigation Jul '16 Norman VN 1
News Hospice of Citrus and the Nature Coast honors v... (May '16) Jul '16 Comrade Kremlin 2
See all Chiefland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chiefland Forum Now

Chiefland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chiefland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Chiefland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,345 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,267

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC