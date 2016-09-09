Mobile Post Office Opens In Ceder Key After Hurricane Hermine's Destruction
As the Cedar Key community rebuilds after the destruction of Hurricane Hermine, the U.S. Postal Service has opened a mobile post office truck for residents to pick up mail and buy stamps. The Ceder Key Post Office closed down last Thursday at noon when Hurricane Hermine hit, and has been unable to reopen due to water damage and mold.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Chiefland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|9 hr
|zazz
|98,296
|Pizza for all
|Nov '16
|Zarrillojoseph
|1
|beware of willis orchard company (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|dicky reihms
|86
|Looking for a Fishing Buddy - Fit Senior, or Re... (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|KeithHarris
|8
|Ku Klux Klan is still alive and well in Florida (Aug '08)
|Sep '16
|Blue November
|376
|Hillary clinton IRS investigation
|Jul '16
|Norman VN
|1
|Hospice of Citrus and the Nature Coast honors v... (May '16)
|Jul '16
|Comrade Kremlin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chiefland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC