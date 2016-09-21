County ups property tax to 2005 level

County ups property tax to 2005 level

Next Story Prev Story
Sep 21, 2016 Read more: Chiefland Citizen

The Levy County Commission has given final approval to 9 mills, but not after excoriating the County Clerk Danny Shipp who did not attend Monday's public hearing, but instead sent an assistant to make an 11th hour request to cover pay raises for non-court employees and an expected employee insurance premium hike. And it did not stop with the public hearing as the commissioners turned up the heat in their regular meeting asking for responses to their requests for information on a new internet provider agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chiefland Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chiefland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 9 hr zazz 98,296
Pizza for all Nov '16 Zarrillojoseph 1
beware of willis orchard company (Sep '10) Nov '16 dicky reihms 86
Looking for a Fishing Buddy - Fit Senior, or Re... (Nov '13) Nov '16 KeithHarris 8
News Ku Klux Klan is still alive and well in Florida (Aug '08) Sep '16 Blue November 376
Hillary clinton IRS investigation Jul '16 Norman VN 1
News Hospice of Citrus and the Nature Coast honors v... (May '16) Jul '16 Comrade Kremlin 2
See all Chiefland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chiefland Forum Now

Chiefland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chiefland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Chiefland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,345 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,269

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC