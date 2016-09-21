County ups property tax to 2005 level

The Levy County Commission has given final approval to 9 mills, but not after excoriating the County Clerk Danny Shipp who did not attend Monday's public hearing, but instead sent an assistant to make an 11th hour request to cover pay raises for non-court employees and an expected employee insurance premium hike. And it did not stop with the public hearing as the commissioners turned up the heat in their regular meeting asking for responses to their requests for information on a new internet provider agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chiefland Citizen.