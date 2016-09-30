Bond set for suspect in triple-fatal ...

Bond set for suspect in triple-fatal oil patch crash

Next Story Prev Story
Sep 30, 2016 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Bond has been set at $15,000 for a Florida man facing three felony manslaughter charges in a triple-fatal crash in North Dakota's oil patch. Forty-nine-year-old William Koehler, of Chiefland, Florida, could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted in the Aug. 23 crash in a Divide County construction zone that killed two children and their father.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chiefland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 9 hr zazz 98,296
Pizza for all Nov '16 Zarrillojoseph 1
beware of willis orchard company (Sep '10) Nov '16 dicky reihms 86
Looking for a Fishing Buddy - Fit Senior, or Re... (Nov '13) Nov '16 KeithHarris 8
News Ku Klux Klan is still alive and well in Florida (Aug '08) Sep '16 Blue November 376
Hillary clinton IRS investigation Jul '16 Norman VN 1
News Hospice of Citrus and the Nature Coast honors v... (May '16) Jul '16 Comrade Kremlin 2
See all Chiefland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chiefland Forum Now

Chiefland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chiefland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Chiefland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,345 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,256

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC