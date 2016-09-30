Bond set for suspect in triple-fatal oil patch crash

Bond has been set at $15,000 for a Florida man facing three felony manslaughter charges in a triple-fatal crash in North Dakota's oil patch. Forty-nine-year-old William Koehler, of Chiefland, Florida, could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted in the Aug. 23 crash in a Divide County construction zone that killed two children and their father.

