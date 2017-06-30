Womana s body identified

Womana s body identified

The Butte County Coroner's Office identified the body of a woman found behind IHOP in Chico last month as that of Julienne Roehling , 44. The cause of death is still under investigation, the coroner's office confirmed Wednesday , though foul play has been ruled out. The Chico Police Department reported June 21 that a Caltrans worker who had been clearing brush along Highway 99 had discovered the body in an open drainage area near the IHOP parking lot.

