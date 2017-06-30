Views from the plaza
Over the past several weeks, tensions have escalated alongside rising temperatures, as the city ramps up its efforts to curb vagrancy issues and two groups of citizens - both armed with sandwiches, snacks and strong opinions - have taken to the Chico City Plaza to make their stand. Since the beginning of June, downtown business owner Teri DuBose has organized regular lunch meetups there every Wednesday at 1 p.m. Though it's been painted by some local media as an effort to "take back" the plaza from the homeless population, DuBose told the CN&R her intentions aren't that heavy-handed.
