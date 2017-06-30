Statewide water savings around 20 per...

Statewide water savings around 20 percent

Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Sacramento >> Water conservation appears to have stabilized at about 20 percent statewide, when figures released Wednesday by the state are compared with the preceding 12 months. The state Water Resources Control Board said water savings in May were 20.0 percent, compared to May 2013, the benchmark pre-drought year.

Chico, CA

