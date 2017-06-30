Plenty of options to celebrate the Fourth of July
Kayakers and paddleboarders enjoy the warm weather Saturday at the Thermalito Forebay in Oroville. Limited rentals from the Forebay Aquatics Center are available on the Fourth to watch the fireworks from the water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Most Racist President Administration Ever ...
|7 min
|a-citizen
|2
|DERELICTION of DUTY
|3 hr
|Lucky
|9
|Justice Ginsberg Should recuse herself!
|6 hr
|GRANDPA NEGGIR NI...
|3
|Send Neggir-O To Syria To Be Beheaded By His IS...
|6 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|5
|I see ole grumpy is still telling his lies
|6 hr
|Reminds One
|16
|Trump IS the World Largest "Money Launderer!
|7 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|19
|That's BAD NEWS
|7 hr
|Still Supporting One
|80
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC