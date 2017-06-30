Plenty of options to celebrate the Fo...

Plenty of options to celebrate the Fourth of July

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Kayakers and paddleboarders enjoy the warm weather Saturday at the Thermalito Forebay in Oroville. Limited rentals from the Forebay Aquatics Center are available on the Fourth to watch the fireworks from the water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Most Racist President Administration Ever ... 7 min a-citizen 2
DERELICTION of DUTY 3 hr Lucky 9
Justice Ginsberg Should recuse herself! 6 hr GRANDPA NEGGIR NI... 3
Send Neggir-O To Syria To Be Beheaded By His IS... 6 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 5
I see ole grumpy is still telling his lies 6 hr Reminds One 16
Trump IS the World Largest "Money Launderer! 7 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 19
That's BAD NEWS 7 hr Still Supporting One 80
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Butte County was issued at July 03 at 10:02AM PDT

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,729 • Total comments across all topics: 282,217,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC