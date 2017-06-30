Pedestrian hit on Highway 99, near Neal Road
According to a California Highway Patrol report, emergency personnel responded to the scene about 2:22 a.m. to find an injured man in the center divide. According to the report, Jonathan Dogey, 34, of Chico had been driving northbound on the highway, going about 65 mph, when the man entered the roadway directly in the path of Dogey's vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBT Community contributes $1.7 TRILLION to the...
|3 hr
|Example of One
|6
|Trump want Internment/Concentration Camps for P...
|7 hr
|Bob Is Drunk Again
|16
|Another example of a Liberal run state
|11 hr
|a-citizen
|1
|ConservaKLANturds FLIP OUT over the READING of ...
|11 hr
|Lucky
|3
|Trump DEMANDS ALL of YOUR Personal Data!
|15 hr
|Say No One
|14
|More Chickens Coming Home To Roost
|16 hr
|Bob Luvs His Cats
|3
|Obamacare - Here to Stay
|Tue
|Not One
|7
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC