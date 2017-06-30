Pedestrian hit on Highway 99, near Ne...

Pedestrian hit on Highway 99, near Neal Road

16 hrs ago

According to a California Highway Patrol report, emergency personnel responded to the scene about 2:22 a.m. to find an injured man in the center divide. According to the report, Jonathan Dogey, 34, of Chico had been driving northbound on the highway, going about 65 mph, when the man entered the roadway directly in the path of Dogey's vehicle.

