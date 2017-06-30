Mosquito fogging planned Wednesday ni...

Mosquito fogging planned Wednesday night south of Chico

Yesterday

Fogging to kill adults mosquitoes will take place on Wednesday night in the Dayton Road area and Paseo Companeros areas, weather permitting.

Chico, CA

