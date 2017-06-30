Midwife brings practice to Red Bluff
A registered nurse and midwife, Stuart received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from California State University, Chico and her Nurse Midwife Certificate from the Frontier School of Midwifery and Family Nursing in Hyden, Kentucky. She was mentored by a midwife who helped deliver her children at home, and though her mentor has since passed, with each new birth she attends, Stuart is continuing the circle of life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump DEMANDS ALL of YOUR Personal Data!
|12 min
|One truth
|11
|More Chickens Coming Home To Roost
|15 min
|Vladimir s yor unkle
|2
|ConservaKLANturds FLIP OUT over the READING of ...
|38 min
|StoopidKlanTURDS
|2
|LGBT Community contributes $1.7 TRILLION to the...
|1 hr
|SpayAndNeuterTURDS
|1
|Obamacare - Here to Stay
|11 hr
|Not One
|7
|Obamacare - DOA
|15 hr
|Obamacare DOA
|1
|democrats Destroying Themselves Politically
|18 hr
|Bob Hates Dennis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC