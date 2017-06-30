Few days left for Chico downtown district voting
A sign along Flume Street Friday in Chico is not in favor of the downtown property-based business improvement district. Chico >> There are only a few more days for downtown Chico property owners to vote on the proposed property-based business improvement district in downtown Chico.
