Downtown Chico improvement district a...

Downtown Chico improvement district approved

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Chico >> After all the votes were tabulated Wednesday, the proposed property-based business improvement district was approved by a supermajority of downtown property owners. Downtown property owners have been voting for a little more than a month on whether to assess themselves to improve downtown's cleanliness and safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump want Internment/Concentration Camps for P... 10 min President Trump 21
Another example of a Liberal run state 1 hr Not ONE truth 2
PROOF FOX LEADS viewers BY THE NOSE 1 hr StoopidKlanTURDS 3
LGBT Community contributes $1.7 TRILLION to the... 2 hr President Trump 13
IGNORANCE is DOOMING the EARTH 6 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 25
ConservaKLANturds FLIP OUT over the READING of ... 23 hr Lucky 3
Trump DEMANDS ALL of YOUR Personal Data! Wed Say No One 14
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,235 • Total comments across all topics: 282,281,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC