Downtown assessment, annexation on Chico council agenda

A map from the staff report for Wednesday's Chico City Council agenda shows a proposed annexation area in north Chico. Chico >> With Independence Day coming on Tuesday, the regular City Council meeting has been moved to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the council chambers 421 Main St. The agenda includes tabulation of votes regarding the proposed property-based business improvement district downtown; annexation of area around the proposed Courtesy Auto Center site; and a lease over property near the Chico Creek Nature Center, among other items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.