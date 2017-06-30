Downtown assessment, annexation on Ch...

Downtown assessment, annexation on Chico council agenda

A map from the staff report for Wednesday's Chico City Council agenda shows a proposed annexation area in north Chico. Chico >> With Independence Day coming on Tuesday, the regular City Council meeting has been moved to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the council chambers 421 Main St. The agenda includes tabulation of votes regarding the proposed property-based business improvement district downtown; annexation of area around the proposed Courtesy Auto Center site; and a lease over property near the Chico Creek Nature Center, among other items.

