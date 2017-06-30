City Plaza restrooms no longer open 24/7

City Plaza restrooms no longer open 24/7

A homeless person finds refuge in the City Plaza restrooms, which opened for 24-hour use in January through a 90-day trial program. The restrooms were not intended to be used as a shelter.

