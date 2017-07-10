Chico pursues Courtesy auto center si...

Chico pursues Courtesy auto center site annexation

Thursday Jul 6 Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Chico >> Courtesy Automotive Center is moving ahead with plans for a new site outside the Chico city limits, and the city is following quickly to annex the area so it doesn't lose the car dealership's valuable sales tax revenue. The new site is north of Chico, near the intersection of Garner Lane and Highway 99. It's in the jurisdiction of the county, which approved the new project earlier this year.

