Chico pursues Courtesy auto center site annexation
Chico >> Courtesy Automotive Center is moving ahead with plans for a new site outside the Chico city limits, and the city is following quickly to annex the area so it doesn't lose the car dealership's valuable sales tax revenue. The new site is north of Chico, near the intersection of Garner Lane and Highway 99. It's in the jurisdiction of the county, which approved the new project earlier this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Willits Ice Plant
|2 min
|Here Is One
|1
|Taxi boats in New York?
|3 min
|Here Is One
|1
|Why is San fran not under water?
|4 min
|Here Is One
|1
|Undeniable proof it was not the Russians.
|5 min
|Here Is One
|4
|How stupid must he be?
|6 min
|Here Is One
|1
|here is one proves once again he's a liar/idiot. (Sep '15)
|7 min
|Eristic One
|71
|poor mickey
|8 min
|Here Is One
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC