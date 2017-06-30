Building owner hopeful PBID will keep Peeta s Coffee open in Chico
Chico >> The owner of the building occupied by Peet's Coffee said the national company has told him it won't renew its lease. David Halimi, who owns the building at Second and Main streets, told the City Council Wednesday night that “Peet's is leaving.” Thursday, Halimi told this newspaper that the company declined to renew the lease, which runs out at the end of the year.
