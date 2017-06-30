a The Quebe Sistersa bring striking s...

a The Quebe Sistersa bring striking show to Chico

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Chico >> Fiddle champions group the Quebe Sisters is set to perform at Sierra Nevada Big Room at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The band, made up of Grace, Sophia and Hulda Quebe, play and sing in multi-part harmony and their performances are all-Americana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IGNORANCE is DOOMING the EARTH 37 min GRANDPA NICOLAI 25
LGBT Community contributes $1.7 TRILLION to the... 9 hr Example of One 6
Trump want Internment/Concentration Camps for P... 13 hr Bob Is Drunk Again 16
Another example of a Liberal run state 17 hr a-citizen 1
ConservaKLANturds FLIP OUT over the READING of ... 17 hr Lucky 3
Trump DEMANDS ALL of YOUR Personal Data! 21 hr Say No One 14
More Chickens Coming Home To Roost 22 hr Bob Luvs His Cats 3
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,841 • Total comments across all topics: 282,275,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC