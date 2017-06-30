a The Quebe Sistersa bring striking show to Chico
Chico >> Fiddle champions group the Quebe Sisters is set to perform at Sierra Nevada Big Room at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The band, made up of Grace, Sophia and Hulda Quebe, play and sing in multi-part harmony and their performances are all-Americana.
