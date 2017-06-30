a Pup Crawla on Saturday benefits Chi...

a Pup Crawla on Saturday benefits Chico shelter

7 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Butte Humane Society hosts its “Party Like an Animal” Pup Crawl, 5-9 p.m. Saturday at 10 restaurants in downtown Chico. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 on Saturday.

Chico, CA

